Joe Biden calls woman 'lying dog-faced pony soldier' at campaign event | 09 Feb 2020 | Former Vice President Joe Biden bizarrely called a young woman [Madison Moore, a 21-year-old student] "lying dog-faced pony soldier" at a campaign event in New Hampshire on Sunday. The woman had just asked the presidential hopeful about his fourth-place standing in the Iowa caucuses. "How do you explain the performance in Iowa and why should voters believe that you can win the national election?" she asked, according to a clip of the exchange. Biden, 77, admitted it was a legitimate question but then asked her: "Iowa's a caucus. Have you ever been to a caucus?" When she indicated she had, Biden responded: "No, you haven't. You're a lying dog-faced pony soldier," drawing laughter from the crowd.