Joe Biden says he wouldn't comply with subpoena in Trump impeachment trial | 28 Dec 2019 | Joe Biden testifying in President Trump's impeachment trial is a nonstarter, the presidential candidate said. The former vice president confirmed he would not comply with a subpoena from the Senate should one be issued during Trump's trial. Biden made the revelation to the editorial board of the Des Moines Register on Friday, telling the paper that grounds to call him were "specious" and that he would be reluctant to take the focus off what he said were the wrongdoings of Trump.