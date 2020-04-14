John Brennan Is Main Focus of Durham Investigation; Intel Officers Have Already Testified | 14 April 2020 | According to former US Attorney Joe diGenova, current US Attorney John Durham started bringing in witnesses under oath in front of a grand jury. And according to Joe, the key focus of the Durham investigation is currently John Brennan. DiGenova was on the Howie Carr Show. After Carr shared that the Wall Street Journal reported that the Durham investigation was still ongoing, diGenova shared the following about what he knew about the John Durham investigation: "One of the more interesting revelations is what I have confirmed with my sources, is that John Brennan is in fact the focus, the main focus of the investigation. And, a number of former intelligence officers have been interviewed and apparently testified about a series of questions involving the production of the famous assessment done after the election which of course was a phony assessment."