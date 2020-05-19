You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Judge declares Oregon Gov. Brown's coronavirus restrictions 'null and void'

Tue, 19/05/2020 - 2:46pm — legitgov

Judge declares Oregon Gov. Brown's coronavirus restrictions 'null and void' | 18 May 2020 | A judge in rural Oregon on Monday tossed out statewide coronavirus restrictions imposed by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, saying she didn't seek the Legislature's approval to extend the stay-at-home orders beyond a 28-day limit. Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff issued his opinion in response to a lawsuit filed earlier this month by 10 churches around Oregon that argued the state's social-distancing directives were unconstitutional.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments