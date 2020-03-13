Judge orders Chelsea Manning to be released | 12 March 2020 | A federal judge ordered Thursday that former Army analyst Chelsea Manning immediately be released from the Virginia jail where she's been held in contempt for almost a year. Manning, 32, was taken to a hospital Wednesday after she attempted suicide, her legal team said. She had been scheduled for a hearing Friday in Alexandria, Virginia, where she has been held since May after she refused to answer questions from a grand jury looking into the release of documents to WikiLeaks. But U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga said Thursday that the grand jury had completed its business and found that Manning's "appearance before the Grand Jury is no longer needed." He ordered the Justice Department to release her immediately but ordered her to pay the $256,000 in fines that had accrued as she fought the order to testify.