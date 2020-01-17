You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Judge upholds weapons ban for rally at Virginia capitol

Fri, 17/01/2020 - 1:04am — legitgov

Judge upholds weapons ban for rally at Virginia capitol | 16 Jan 2020 | A Virginia judge has ruled in support of a state of emergency Gov. Ralph Northam (D) put in place on the state capitol Wednesday to temporarily ban guns ahead of a rally scheduled for Monday. Northam declared a state of emergency citing "credible intelligence from our law enforcement agencies of threats of violence." After he made the emergency declaration, the organizers of the really, the Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gunowners of America, filed an injunction. They argued that prohibiting them to assemble with firearms is a breach of the Second Amendment and freedom of speech.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments