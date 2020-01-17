Judge upholds weapons ban for rally at Virginia capitol | 16 Jan 2020 | A Virginia judge has ruled in support of a state of emergency Gov. Ralph Northam (D) put in place on the state capitol Wednesday to temporarily ban guns ahead of a rally scheduled for Monday. Northam declared a state of emergency citing "credible intelligence from our law enforcement agencies of threats of violence." After he made the emergency declaration, the organizers of the really, the Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gunowners of America, filed an injunction. They argued that prohibiting them to assemble with firearms is a breach of the Second Amendment and freedom of speech.