Judiciary Committee to vote Friday on sending articles of impeachment to House floor | 12 Dec 2019 | The House Judiciary Committee debated two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump late into Thursday night before Chairman Jerry Nadler gaveled the hearing out to take final votes Friday morning. The committee had been expected to approve the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the President on two party-line votes Thursday, following a contentious, marathon debate where lawmakers clashed over the allegations against Trump and the repercussions of voting to impeach him. Instead, Republicans erupted at Nadler when he announced the vote would not take place until 10 a.m. Friday...The markup lasted late into the evening Thursday, stretching longer than 14 hours as Republicans used the one tool available to them in the markup: the ability to extend it with additional amendments and debate.