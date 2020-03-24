Julian Assange to Apply for Bail Amid Fears of Coronavirus Outbreak in Prisons - Campaign --The prominent whistleblower is in prison for breaching his last bail conditions out of fear of being extradited to the US. His concerns have been partially confirmed as he is currently facing court hearings that will decide whether Washington will have the chance to prosecute him for leaking classified data online. | 23 March 2020 | WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's lawyers will apply for bail over fears that prisons could become new hotbeds for COVID-19 infections, a statement from the "Don't Extradite Assange Campaign" said. According to the statement, the lawyers will emphasise that Assange is vulnerable to possible coronavirus infection.