Julian Castro withdraws from US presidential race

Julián Castro withdraws from US presidential race | 02 Jan 2020 | Former US housing and urban development (HUD) secretary Julián Castro dropped out of the presidential race after lagging in fundraising and opinion polls. As the sole Latino candidate and former mayor of San Antonio, Castro focused a large part of his campaign on immigration reform and criticising President Donald Trump's handling of the border crisis. Castro's departure means the Democratic field loses another minority candidate. With the departure of California Senator Kamala Harris, and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker failing to qualify for December's debate, some have begun to express concern that the party's primary field does not represent the diversity of Democratic voters.