Jussie Smollett indicted on 6 counts for allegedly lying to police about attack claims

Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:21am — legitgov

Jussie Smollett indicted on 6 counts for allegedly lying to police about attack claims | 11 Feb 2020 | Jussie Smollett has been indicted by a grand jury on six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police about his claims of a racist and homophobic attack against him in January 2019, a special prosecutor said Tuesday. Special prosecutor Dan Webb issued a statement announcing the indictment against the 37-year-old former "Empire" star. The actor is due in court on Feb. 24, Fox 32 reported citing a source.

