Justice Department files motion to dismiss charges against firms accused of funding 'Russian troll farm' | 16 March 2020 | The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday filed a motion to dismiss charges against a pair of shell companies accused of financing a 'Russian troll farm' that [allegedly] sought to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. Prosecutors argued that the companies, Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering, were taking advantage of the discovery process [right, can't let the truth emerge] to obtain material about U.S. efforts to combat election interference and that a court proceeding was not necessary because it wouldn't lead to "meaningful punishment in the event of conviction." In a nine-page filing, the prosecutors said that the Concord companies were intent on reaping "the benefits of the Court's jurisdiction while positioning itself to evade any real obligations or responsibility."