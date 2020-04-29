You are here

Justin Amash announces presidential exploratory committee

Wed, 29/04/2020 - 10:12pm — legitgov

Justin Amash announces presidential exploratory committee | 28 April 2020 | Justin Amash, a Republican-turned independent congressman from Michigan, announced Tuesday night that he is launching an exploratory committee for long-shot presidential bid as a Libertarian. Amash launched a website announcing he has formed an exploratory committee for a presidential campaign... He was facing a tough reelection in Michigan's 3rd District. National Republicans were eager to defeat him, and several Republicans have been running for the seat.

