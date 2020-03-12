Justin Trudeau self-isolating after wife shows coronavirus symptoms --Sophie Grégoire Trudeau displayed 'mild flu-like symptoms' after a trip to London | 12 March 2020 |Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has announced he will self-isolate after his wife began showing symptoms of coronavirus. The decision was made after Mr Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, returned from a trip to London, according to a statement. Ms Trudeau then displayed "mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever late last night," the Thursday statement said. While her symptoms have since subsided, Mr Trudeau has gone into self-isolation, and will conduct in-person meetings by phone.