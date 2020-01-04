Kaine introduces resolution to block war with Iran | 03 Jan 2019 | Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Friday introduced a resolution to block President Trump from further escalating hostilities with Iran. The resolution is privileged, which means Republicans cannot block it from reaching the floor, and comes the day after the surprise drone strike that killed Iraninan Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’s elite Quds Force... Kaine's resolution requires that any hostilities with Iran must be explicitly authorized by a congressional declaration of war or a specific authorization for the use of military force, though it does not prevent the United States from defending itself from imminent attack, according to a summary of the measure released by his office.