Kansas Supreme Court upholds order banning religious services of over 10 people | 11 April 2020 | The Kansas Supreme Court late Saturday night upheld Gov. Laura Kelly's (D) executive order banning religious services of more than 10 people on the eve of Easter Sunday, as COVID-19 concerns prohibited in-person services across the country. Kelly filed the lawsuit Thursday after Kansas's Republican-controlled legislature overturned her ruling. The governor appealed to the state's Supreme Court so that a decision could made before Easter Sunday. "The Court ruled swiftly and narrowly, relying on the plain language of House Concurrent Resolution No. 5025," the court said in a release.