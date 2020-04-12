You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Kansas Supreme Court upholds order banning religious services of over 10 people

Sun, 12/04/2020 - 5:54am — legitgov

Kansas Supreme Court upholds order banning religious services of over 10 people | 11 April 2020 | The Kansas Supreme Court late Saturday night upheld Gov. Laura Kelly's (D) executive order banning religious services of more than 10 people on the eve of Easter Sunday, as COVID-19 concerns prohibited in-person services across the country. Kelly filed the lawsuit Thursday after Kansas's Republican-controlled legislature overturned her ruling. The governor appealed to the state's Supreme Court so that a decision could made before Easter Sunday. "The Court ruled swiftly and narrowly, relying on the plain language of House Concurrent Resolution No. 5025," the court said in a release.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments