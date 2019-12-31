Kansas police officer fabricated story of expletive written on coffee up, chief says | 30 Dec 2019 | A police officer made up a story about having "f---ing pig" written on his coffee cup at a McDonald's in Junction City, Kansas, as a joke, his chief said Monday. The admission comes after the chief wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post that the incident was a "black eye" on the city on Sunday, which forced the store's manager to issue a denial saying that video surveillance footage showed the incident did not occur in the store. Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said at a press conference Monday that the issue had turned into a "black eye" on his department, according to Kansas.com.