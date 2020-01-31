Key swing-vote GOP Sen. Alexander comes out against witnesses, paving way for imminent Trump acquittal | 31 Jan 2020 | Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander announced late Thursday night that he would not support additional witnesses in President Trump's "shallow, hurried and wholly partisan" impeachment trial, seemingly ending Democrats' hopes of hearing testimony from former National Security Advisor John Bolton and paving the way for the president's imminent acquittal as soon as Friday night. "If this shallow, hurried and wholly partisan impeachment were to succeed, it would rip the country apart, pouring gasoline on the fire of cultural divisions that already exist," Alexander said. "It would create the weapon of perpetual impeachment to be used against future presidents whenever the House of Representatives is of a different political party." ...Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the chamber, and can afford up to three defections when the Senate considers whether to call additional witnesses on Friday -- a question that is considered by a simple majority vote.