Kim Jong Un makes first appearance in 20 days, North Korean report says | 01 May 2020 | Rumors of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's death may have come to an end Friday after local media reported his first public appearance in 20 days. State-run media outlet KCNA reported that Kim cut the ribbon at the opening of the Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory. According to translations by BBC and Bloomberg, KCNA said the workers at the factory "broke into thunderous cheers of hurrah" when Kim appeared, but the report didn't mention his recent lack of appearances.