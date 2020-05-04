Kim reappears in public, ending absence amid health rumors --State media showed videos and photos of Kim wearing a black Mao suit and smiling, walking around facilities | 01 May 2020 | North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance in 20 days as he celebrated the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang, state media said Saturday, ending an absence that had triggered global rumors that he may be seriously ill. The North's official Korean Central News Agency, or KCNA, reported that Kim attended the ceremony Friday in Sunchon with other senior officials, including his sister Kim Yo Jong, who many analysts predict would take over if her brother is suddenly unable to rule.