Klobuchar rolls out seven-figure ad buy in Nevada | 11 Feb 2020 | Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s (D-Minn.) presidential campaign rolled out a new ad campaign in Nevada as it seeks to maintain its momentum from last week's debate. The campaign said it will release two ads Wednesday as the result of a seven-figure buy that will focus on the Las Vegas and Reno markets. The ads will air on cable, broadcast and digital three days before the start of Nevada's early voting period. Klobuchar focuses on her policies on popular issues for Democrats and trashes President Trump in the ads.