LA County Health Director: Stay-at-Home Orders Likely to Stay Through August | 12 May 2020 | The county's top public health official says the stay-at-home orders issued in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic will likely be extended for another three months. Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer made the announcement during a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, saying some form of stay-at-home restrictions will likely remain in place through August.