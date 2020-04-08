LA Mayor Garcetti encourages residents to report violators of stay-at-home order: 'Snitches get rewards' | 04 April 2020 | Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said this week that "snitches" in his city will get "rewards" if they tattle on neighbors who could be violating the stay-at-home order put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Garcetti last month implemented the "Safer at Home" order, like many cities and states across the nation, closing non-essential businesses and urging people to stay at home. "If any non-essential businesses continue to operate in violation of the stay at home order, we’re going to act to enforce the safer at home order and ensure their compliance," Garcetti said, according to CBS Los Angeles.