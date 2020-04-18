Las Vegas Mayor Calls Shutdown 'Total Insanity,' Demands Nevada Governor Reopen State Now | 17 April 2020 | During a Las Vegas city council meeting on Wednesday, Mayor Carolyn Goodman (I) called on Nevada's Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak to quickly reopen the state for business so that her city's residents can start an economic recovery. "This shutdown has become one of total insanity, in my opinion," Goodman said, "for there is no backup of data as to why we are shutdown from the start, no plan in place how to move through the shutdown or how even to come out of it." Citing experts, she said that coronavirus is expected to endure indefinitely and argued that the virus has only killed less than 0.5 percent of the state population.