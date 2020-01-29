Lawyer says Parnas can't attend Senate trial due to ankle bracelet [LOL!] | 28 Jan 2020 | Lev Parnas, the former Rudy Giuliani associate who has been thrust into the center of Congress's impeachment proceedings, got a ticket to attend the Senate's trial on Wednesday but won't be able to attend due to his ankle bracelet, his lawyer said. Joseph Bondy, Parnas's attorney, said his client had received tickets to attend Wednesday's proceedings from Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.). Schumer's office confirmed it offered the tickets... No electronics are allowed in the Senate chamber during the trial.