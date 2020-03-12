Lawyers: Chelsea Manning recovering after suicide attempt | 11 March 2020 | Whistleblower Chelsea Manning, who is in federal custody in Alexandria, Va., is recovering after attempting to take her own life Wednesday, Manning's legal team said in a statement. Andy Stepanian, a publicist for Manning, said Wednesday that Manning was hospitalized after the event and is currently recovering. "Ms. Manning is still scheduled to appear on Friday for a previously-calendared hearing, at which Judge Anthony Trenga will rule on a motion to terminate the civil contempt sanctions stemming from her May 2019 refusal to give testimony before a grand jury investigating the publication of her 2010 disclosures," Stepanian said in a statement Wednesday.