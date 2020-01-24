Liberal super PAC to run digital ads slamming Trump over Medicare comments | 24 Jan 2020 | American Bridge, a liberal super PAC, is launching a series of digital ads criticizing President Trump's recent comments indicating he would be open to cutting entitlement earned benefit programs in the future. Starting Friday, the digital ads will run in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania -- all key battleground states that Trump won in 2016. "Donald Trump made it clear this week that he'd put Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block, jeopardizing the livelihoods of countless seniors," Shripal Shah, the vice president of American Bridge, said in a statement. "This raises the stakes even higher for hard-working Americans, and why we're going to remind them that Donald Trump’s attacks on these critical, hard-earned benefits are a complete betrayal of the very people he promised to help," he added.