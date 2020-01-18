Libya civil war: UN envoy Salame says foreign intervention must end

Libya civil war: UN envoy Salamé says foreign intervention must end | 18 Jan 2020 | The UN's Libya envoy Ghassan Salamé has called on foreign powers to stop interfering in Libya's civil war. On the eve of peace talks in Berlin, Mr Salamé said foreign support of proxy groups in the conflict had created a "vicious cycle" of violence. But Mr Salamé told the BBC that he was optimistic about the negotiations. It comes after nine months of conflict between the powerful General Khalifa Haftar and the UN-backed government in the capital Tripoli. A truce was announced earlier this month between Gen Haftar and the Government of National Accord (GNA).