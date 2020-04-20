OMG: Lindsey Graham Says He Would Double Funding of W.H.O. If Bill Gates Was in Charge | 20 April 2020 | Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-Dirt-Bag-SC) stated during a recent television appearance that he would be willing to double the funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) if technocratic oligarch [deep-state terrorist] Bill Gates were put at the helm of the organization. Graham made the shocking statement during an appearance on ABC's "The View" last week. He is using his clout to advocate for Gates to take over the embattled globalist institution. "I'm in charge of the appropriations over the WHO, at least a part of it, and what I want is to see a change in leadership because I think they've conspired with China to downplay the nature of the virus..." Graham said. "So a guy like Bill Gates, if Bill Gates was in charge of the WHO, I would double the funding because I think we need a WHO, but he's not," Graham said. If Graham received his wish and Gates were put in charge of the WHO, it would give him massive power to institute his diabolical and Orwellian schemes. Big League Politics has reported on Gates's idea to mark individuals with permanent ink under their skin so authorities would be able track if they had their recommended vaccinations. ["We'll take your shot after you take ours."]