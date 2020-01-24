You are here

Lindsey Graham will oppose subpoena of Hunter Biden

Fri, 24/01/2020 - 7:02pm — legitgov

Lindsey Graham will oppose subpoena of Hunter Biden | 24 Jan 2020 | Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman [Deep State dirt-bag] Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) says he will vote against a motion to subpoena Hunter Biden if a majority of colleagues agree next week that additional witnesses and documents need to be summoned for President Trump's impeachment trial. If Republican colleagues introduce a motion to subpoena former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Graham said "I vote against it." Republican lawmakers such as Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and John Kennedy (R-La.) have threatened to weaponize balance the debate over witnesses by forcing the Bidens into the impeachment spotlight.

