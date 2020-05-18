List of Obama Administration Officials Who Unmasked General Flynn Is Released | 13 May 2020 | The list of Obama administration officials who requested the unmasking of General Michael Flynn during the transition period between the November 2016 election and President Donald Trump's January 20, 2017 inauguration has been released. Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell declassified the list late last week and it has been published by Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson... Earlier today Grassley and Johnson sent a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr and Acting DNI Grenell requesting the names be released. There are 39 names, some are redacted. Here are some of them:

Vice President Joe Biden - One request January 12, 2017; FBI Director James Comey - One request December 15, 2016; Director of National Intelligence James Clapper - Three requests; CIA Director John Brennan - Two requests December 14-15, 2016; U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power - Seven requests: November 30, 2016; December 2, 7, 14, 23, 2016; January 11, 2017; Obama Chief of Staff Dennis McDonough - One request January 5, 2017;Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Intelligence Integration Michael Dempsey - One request January 7, 2017; U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Tefft - December 16, 2016.