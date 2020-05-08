Long Island calls for federal probe into coronavirus deaths at nursing homes | 07 May 2020 | The latest call for an independent investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic comes from an elected official whose mother is stuck in a facility hit hard by COVID-19. Village of Hempstead trustee LaMont Johnson told The Post on Thursday that he wants the feds to examine the [insane] orders issued by the state Health Department that required nursing homes to take coronavirus patients who weren't sick enough to stay in hospitals -- a decision that critics contend helped spread the deadly disease among a highly vulnerable population... "When this order came out that they have to take COVID patients, some of the nursing homes that I deal with said, 'We can’t take TB [tuberclosis] patients why are being told to take COVID?,'" said state Senator Sue Serino (R-Dutchess). "I think that we need independent, impartial experts to look at it to let us know what's going on."