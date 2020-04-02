Los Angeles mayor says everyone should cover their faces while outside to fight coronavirus | 01 April 2020 | Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday urged all Angelinos to wear non-medical face masks when venturing outside to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The mayor of America's second-largest city -- with a population of 4 million -- said those performing essential activities should wear masks or homemade face coverings like bandannas. "I know it will look surreal," he said, donning a mask. "We're going to have to get used to seeing each other like this. ... This will be the look."