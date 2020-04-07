Louisiana police use same siren alarm from 'The Purge' to announce coronavirus curfew | 06 April 2020 | Police in a Louisiana parish were seen in a video using a siren that sounded like one from the dystopian thriller "The Purge" to warn residents of a curfew in recent days. Video obtained by local Scripps affiliate KATC showed squad cars in Crowley, La., patrolling empty streets and blaring the siren used in the movie to signal the start of the Purge, a yearly tradition during which all laws are suspended for a brief period. Police officials told KATC that the siren's origin was not made clear to them before its use on city streets, adding that they would not use a siren going forward.