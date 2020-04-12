Louisville Mayor: Police will collect license plates of Easter churchgoers | 10 April 2020 | Mayor Greg Fischer said Louisville Metro police will attend known church gatherings this Easter Sunday to collect license plate information so that the Metro government health department can follow up with attendees to share information about the coronavirus and find out with whom they've been in contact, as part of efforts to stop the virus's spread. Fischer said during his daily press briefing that he was "imploring, begging, requesting" the "handful" of churches in Jefferson County known to be planning services not to go forward with those plans, saying they would violate Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people during the pandemic emergency. "If there are gatherings on Sunday, Louisville Metro Police Department will be there on Sunday handing out information detailing the health risks involved, and I have asked LMPD to record license plates of all vehicles in attendance. We will share that information with our public health department, so they can follow up with the individuals that are out in church and gathering in groups, which is clearly a very, very unsafe practice," Fischer said.