MIT: Hackers could change person's ballot without detection, in widely-used voting app --Attackers could 'alter, stop or expose' vote -- Voatz hasn't allowed transparent third-party testing of system | 13 Feb 2020 | An internet voting app that has been used in pilots in West Virginia, Denver, Oregon and Utah has vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to change a person's vote without detection, according to researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The analysis of the Voatz app, which has mostly been used for absentee voters and overseas military personnel, found that attackers could "alter, stop or expose how an individual has voted." Voting security experts have long argued that online voting is dangerously insecure. "We all have an interest in increasing access to the ballot, but in order to maintain trust in our elections system, we must assure that voting systems meet the high technical and operation security standards before they are put in the field," Daniel Weitzner, an MIT scientist who oversaw the report, said Thursday. The researchers said they were forced to reverse engineer an Android version of the app because Voatz hasn't allowed transparent third-party testing of the system.