MSNBC's Chuck Todd under fire for suggesting Sanders supporters are 'digital brown shirt brigade' | 10 Feb 2020 | MSNBC anchor [and sack of Deep-State garbage] Chuck Todd is facing backlash on Monday night for suggesting that supporters for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are part of a "digital brown shirt brigade." During a panel discussion on Sanders's surge ahead of the New Hampshire primary, Todd cited a column critical of Sanders' online support. "I want to bring up something that Jonathan Last put in The Bulwark today," Todd began. "Here's what he says, 'No other candidate has anything like this digital brown shirt brigade. I mean, except for Donald Trump. The question that no one is asking is this; what if you can't win the presidency without an online mob..." Sanders's national press secretary, Briahna Gray, blasted the Nazi-inspired comparison. "'Digital brown shirt brigade.' That's how our Jewish candidate's supporters are being described on the MSM. The contempt shown for ordinary people is really something," Gray tweeted.