Macomb man with COVID-19 says Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin saved him | 31 March 2020 | (Macomb County, MI) A Macomb County patient was recently given a drug typically used for malaria that is showing positive results for beating COVID-19. Jim Santilli said it helped him and he believes it could help others, too. "I was struggling to breathe. I felt like I was slowly drowning and I was sitting there thinking I'm not going to make it until midnight," he said. Santilli says the experimental drugs Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin brought him back from the brink. The 38-year old was prescribed the drugs a little more than a week ago at Henry Ford Macomb where he was hospitalized for COVID-19... An infectious disease physician recommended he try both.