Maine lawmaker to protest coronavirus restrictions in front of governor's mansion | 17 April 2020 | A Maine lawmaker is planning to join protesters next week who are demonstrating against the state's stay-at-home order as similar protests play out across the country against state and local social distancing measures. State Rep. Chris Johansen (R) said he wants to Gov. Janet Mills (D) to ease some of the restrictions she put on local businesses that have been forced to close after being declared non-essential. Johansen is currently hosting an event on Facebook calling Mainers to circle the governor's residence in Augusta to join the "Re-Open Maine" Convoy and Parade.