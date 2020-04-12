Major Disaster Declared in All 50 American States at Once, First Time in History | 12 April 2020 | It is the first time in US history that a major disaster has been declared for the entire country, as the number of confirmed cases in the ongoing deadly coronavirus pandemic tops 530,000 in the US, taking more than 20,000 lives. US President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration for Wyoming on Saturday, meaning that now the declaration applies to every state in the country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It is the first time in history, according to Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere... This move comes after the governor of Wyoming formally requested the declaration for his state in a letter to Trump on Thursday.