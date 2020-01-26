Maltreated bear rescued from Pennsylvania 'sportsmen's club' recovering in Colorado | 23 Jan 2020 | (Keenesburg, CO) An overweight Asiatic Black Bear with a troubled past is getting the help and care he needs on Colorado's eastern Plains. The bear, whose name is Dillan, was living inside a small enclosure at the Union County Sportsmen's Club in Pennsylvania. "He's been there for possibly decades," said Kent Drotar with the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg. Dillan was subjected to the continuous sound of gunfire. His cage was situated about 200 feet away from a shooting range, according to officials. His enclosure also had inadequate water and only featured concrete. Dillan was also declawed and has significant health problems, including bad teeth, infected gums and a weight problem.