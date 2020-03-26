Man shot and killed by FBI after plotting to blow up a hospital due to the slow coronavirus response from the government --Wilson wanted to inflict 'severe harm and mass casualties', according to the FBI | 26 March 2020 | A man was shot and killed by the FBI on Tuesday after [allegedly] plotting to blow up a hospital in frustration to government's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Timothy Wilson, 36, was shot after the FBI attempted to serve him a warrant in Belton, Missouri. Wilson was rushed to a nearby hospital when he died from his injuries. The FBI had been tracking Wilson for months after they pinpointed him as a potentially violent extremist, driven by racial animus, religious zealotry, and distrust of the government. Wilson had planned on using the 'vehicle-borne' explosive mechanism to blow up a hospital near Kansas City.