Man who died on bus in China tests positive for hantavirus in new threat | 24 March 2020 | A passenger who died on a bus in China has tested positive for a completely different virus than COVID-19 - one more fatal that often produces very similar symptoms, according to state-run media. The unidentified victim from Yunnan province died while on a chartered bus heading to his workplace in Shandong province, the state-run Global Times announced in a tweet Monday. "He was tested positive for #hantavirus. Other 32 people on bus were tested," the outlet stated, offering no further details. The suggestion of a new virus starting just as China starts lifting its strict quarantines from COVID-19, which originated in the Asian nation, sparked panic among many on social media, with #hantavirus trending.