Many field hospitals went largely unused, will be shut down

Thu, 30/04/2020 - 4:35pm — legitgov

Many field hospitals went largely unused, will be shut down | 29 April 2020 | Gleaming new tent hospitals sit empty on two suburban New York college campuses, never having treated a single coronavirus patient. Convention centers that were turned into temporary hospitals in other cities went mostly unused. And a Navy hospital ship that offered help in Manhattan is soon to depart. When virus infections slowed down or fell short of worst-case predictions, the globe was left dotted with dozens of barely used or unused field hospitals. [Too bad Cuomo didn't send COVID-19 patients from the nursing homes to these ships for treatment...]

