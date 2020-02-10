Marianne Williamson: Pete Buttigieg 'Nothing but a Corporate Tool' | 09 Feb 2020 | Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson took a veiled shot at Mayor [CIA troll] Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, calling him "nothing but a corporate tool." After the Iowa Democrat Caucus, where Buttigieg walked away with the majority of delegates despite Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) winning the majority of voters, Williamson hinted that her supporters must not support Buttigieg, who routinely speaks about a "new era of inclusion" in politics... Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) previously called out Buttigieg for taking a lucrative job for McKinsey & Company, a billion-dollar consulting firm, between 2007 and 2010. In his role as a consultant for McKinsey, Buttigieg worked on behalf of insurance companies such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, the U.S. Defense Department, and Best Buy.