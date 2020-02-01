Massachusetts man has coronavirus, state health officials say; US cases rise to 8| 01 Feb 2020 | Health officials said Saturday that a man in Massachusetts has been infected with the coronavirus after returning from a recent trip to China, bringing the overall reported cases in the United States to eight. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health received confirmation late Friday evening that a Boston man in his early 20s contracted the illness after returning from Wuhan, the Chinese city of more than 11 million people where the virus is believed to have originated from sometime in December... News of the latest case comes just one day after the seventh case of coronavirus was confirmed in the U.S.