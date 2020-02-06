Matt Gaetz to file ethics charges against Pelosi, force a vote in House | 06 Feb 2020 | House Judiciary Committee member Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Wednesday he will be filing ethics charges against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., over what he called her "temper tantrum" following President Trump's State of the Union address the previous evening. Gaetz told Laura Ingraham on "The Ingraham Angle" that he will join two other Republicans and file the charges with the House Ethics Committee on Thursday. Reps. Lee Zeldin of New York and Kay Granger of Texas will join him, he said... Gaetz said that he is one of many Republicans who are tired of political double standards on Capitol Hill. He pointed to Rep. Joe Wilson, a South Carolina Republican who was reprimanded in 2009 for yelling out "You lie!" when then-President Obama claimed illegal immigrants would not be covered by ObamaCare.