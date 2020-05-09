Mayor encourages constituents to 'socially shame' people not wearing masks in Rhode Island | 07 May 2020 | The mayor of Providence, Rhode Island, calls it "social shaming" and says it's a good idea to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Appearing Tuesday on local radio station WPRO, Mayor Jorge Elorza encouraged people to speak up if they see someone in public without a face mask or people gathering in large groups. "You should socially shame them, so they fall in line," Elorza said. Radio host Gene Valicenti disagreed with the mayor, saying such a confrontation could lead to problems.