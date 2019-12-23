McCarthy suggests Jordan, Collins and Ratcliffe represent Trump during Senate impeachment trial | 22 Dec 2019 | House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., suggested on Sunday that he would choose Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Doug Collins of Georgia and John Ratcliffe of Texas to represent President Trump in his looming Senate impeachment trial. "These are individuals I would actually pull in at the White House,” McCarthy said during an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures." "You want people that have been through this, understand it, been in the hearings even when they were in the basement." "The basement” is a reference to the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, where House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., held the initial closed-door testimonies in the impeachment inquiry into Trump.