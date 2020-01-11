You are here

McConnell backs measure to change Senate rules, dismiss impeachment without articles

Sat, 11/01/2020 - 5:33am — legitgov

McConnell backs measure to change Senate rules, dismiss impeachment without articles | 09 Jan 2020 | Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is backing a resolution to change the Senate’s rules to allow for lawmakers to dismiss articles of impeachment against President Trump before the House sends them over. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced on Thursday that McConnell has signed on as a co-sponsor to the resolution, which he introduced earlier this week. Spokesmen for McConnell didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about his support.

