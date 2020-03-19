You are here

McConnell's coronavirus stimulus plan would provide payments of $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples

Thu, 19/03/2020 - 10:53pm — legitgov

McConnell's coronavirus stimulus plan would provide payments of $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples | 19 March 2020 | Saying lawmakers "need to take bold and swift action as soon as possible," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday introduced legislation to provide as much as $1,200 per person and $2,400 per couple in the U.S. amid the coronavirus outbreak and skyrocketing jobless claims. The draft legislation, obtained by Fox News, would provide minimum payments of $600, and aid would be phased down at adjusted gross income thresholds of $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 per couple. Additionally, there would be $500 payments for each child.

